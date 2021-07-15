Quicklly Rolls Out 1st-Ever Organic Indian Grocery Subscription Box

Quicklly has now rolled out an organic Indian Grocery Subscription Box delivered straight to customers’ doors. The service offers fresh, authentic grocery items; affordable prices; and free nationwide delivery.

“At Quicklly, we’re always listening to our customers to satisfy their unmet needs and make it easier for them to bring delicious, home-cooked goodness to their dinner tables,” said Keval Raj and Hanish, co-founders of Chicago-based Quicklly. “One of the areas that our customers have consistently highlighted has been the lack of easy access to organic, authentic Indian groceries. While organic food has gone mainstream and has shown considerable growth in conventional grocery stores around the country, customers looking for healthier, organic Indian grocery items are often left to fend for themselves. Through this first of its kind organic Indian Grocery Subscription Box, we’re broadening access to fresh and nonperishable organic food items while also giving Quicklly customers more options for nourishing themselves and their bodies.”

In three simple steps, customers can plan, choose and receive their organic groceries while having access to a large assortment of high-quality organic options:

Select a subscription plan that satisfies specific dietary preferences and grocery needs.

Build a fully customizable Grocery Subscription Box from hundreds of popular organic Indian grocery items, including produce, Indian dals and pulses, oils, and much more.

Choose from weekly, biweekly and monthly delivery options providing complete control over delivery frequency.

Customers can combine their grocery box delivery with other orders, schedule their most convenient delivery time and date, and easily manage payment, all through a simple-to-use order page.

This latest offering comes on the heels of Quicklly’s recent partnership with San Francisco-based Seeti to grow the reach and popularity of organic Indian food. Founded in 2020, Seeti aims to make it easy to create delicious Indian meals.

Quicklly will also continue to offer traditional grocery, restaurant and tiffin delivery to customers in the New York-New Jersey metro area, greater Chicago and the San Francisco Bay area.