American Frozen Food Institute Elects New Board

The American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) elected new officers and directors to its board of directors during its annual membership meeting. The newly elected officers were Julia Sabin, of The J.M. Smucker Co., as chair; John Tentomas, of Nature’s Touch, as vice chair; and Meghan Swan, of J.R. Simplot Co., as immediate past chair.

Sabin is VP of government relations and corporate sustainability for The J.M. Smucker Co., an Orrville, Ohio-based company offering a combination of leading and emerging brands in various categories, including frozen, with the Smucker’s Uncrustables brand.

The eight board members elected at the Feb. 11 meeting were Greg Evans, of McCain Foods USA; Mike Gerber, of Bellisio Foods; Rick Holdren, of The Pictsweet Co.; Peter Johnston, of Cavendish Farms; P.J. Mecozzi, of Del Mar Food Products Corp.; Chris Rhynalds, of Lamb Weston; Blake Smittcamp, of Wawona Frozen Foods; and Jeff Varcoe, of Schwan’s Co.

“On behalf of the American Frozen Food Institute, I’m honored to welcome these frozen food and beverage leaders who represent our diverse and growing industry,” said Alison Bodor, president and CEO of Arlington, Virginia-based AFFI, which represents all segments of the frozen food supply chain, from manufacturers to suppliers and distributors. “Each individual brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to help AFFI achieve its vision of frozen foods being essential in a dynamic marketplace.”

Also during the meeting, AFFI debuted its 2020 year-in-review video.