AFFI-CON 2021 Online Platform Opens

The American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) has opened its online AFFI Frozen Food Convention (AFFI-CON) platform, with more than 150 companies already scheduling one-on-one meetings for the virtual event, which will be held Feb. 17-26. While such meetings will remain a focus of this year’s convention, the agenda also includes enhanced education sessions to provide industry insights for frozen food companies.

Keynote speaker Duncan Wardle, onetime head of innovation and creativity for The Walt Disney Co., will start things off by sharing real-world stories and lessons learned from his more than quarter-century career. The event will also witness the release of the “2021 Power of Frozen in Retail” report, containing the latest research from AFFI and FMI – The Food Industry Association. This year’s report will include insights on how to maintain double-digit gains and optimize purchasing beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, according to AFFI.

“While AFFI-CON 2021 will be an online event in continued respect for pandemic precautions, an online format offers some distinct advantages, and we look forward to supporting our members in this evolving business environment,” said Alison Bodor, president and CEO of Arlington, Virginia-based AFFI.

Attendees can also expect eight days of meetings and educational insights on such topics as global trade, food safety and e-commerce; a searchable event platform makes it easy to find new buyer/suppliers and meet with prospects in secure private meeting rooms; an Executive Leadership Certificate program, offered in partnership with Cornell University; and opportunities to build brand awareness and showcase companies.