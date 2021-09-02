Schwan’s Co. Names COO

Schwan’s Co. has promoted Julie Francis to the newly created position of COO and hired Brian Schiegg as president of Schwan’s Consumer Brands Inc., succeeding Francis in that role.

“As a company, we are truly fortunate to have both of these outstanding leaders on our team,” said Schwan’s Co. CEO Dimitrios Smyrnios. “Their extensive knowledge and expertise in the food industry, strong customer focus and outstanding leadership will help us strengthen our operations, bring elevated service to our customers and achieve our growth objectives.”

A food and beverage industry veteran of more than 25 years’ standing, Francis joined Schwan’s Co. in 2018 as president of Schwan’s Consumer Brands, a subsidiary focusing on the sales and distribution of branded foods to retail grocery and club stores. During her tenure in this position, she bolstered Schwan’s customer relationships and led the business to solid sales growth, significant market-share gains and higher profitability.

As COO, Francis will continue to report to Smyrnios and be part of the company’s executive leadership team. She will head the management teams for Schwan’s Co. subsidiaries Schwan’s Consumer Brands, Schwan’s Food Service Inc. and SFC Global Supply Chain Inc., along with other specific operational and shared-services functions.