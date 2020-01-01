Red Baron Crispy Pizza Melts

Red Baron is marking National Pizza Month in October by expanding its pizza portfolio with Red Baron Pizza Melts, which deliver bold pizza flavor sandwiched between crispy toast slices, and are ready to eat after less than three minutes in the microwave. The frozen handheld product line, which can be enjoyed any time of day, is available in three varieties: Pepperoni, Four Cheese and Supreme. Red Baron Pizza Melts retail for a suggested $3.50 per package ranging in size from 5.34 ounces to 5.98 ounces. Red Baron is sold by Schwan’s Consumer Brands Inc,, a subsidiary of Schwan’s Co.