American Frozen Food Institute Adds to Public Policy, Comms Teams

Brian Peteritas has become senior director of marketing and communications, having previously held the role of director of marketing and communications. Peteritas joined AFFI in 2018 and in that time has played a major role in implementing multichannel marketing strategies, including the launch of AFFI’s Member Marketing Program.

“The experience and skills of our new and newly promoted team members will aid AFFI’s ability to advance the frozen food and beverage community’s public policy priorities and business needs,” said Bodor.

Arlington, Virginia-based AFFI represents all segments of the frozen food supply chain, from manufacturers to suppliers and distributors, advocating before legislative and regulatory entities on the $65.1 billion industry’s behalf, serving as the voice for the industry and convening industry leadership.