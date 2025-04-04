Is Amazon Trying to Buy TikTok?
As Amazon continues to build its e-commerce offerings, expand into physical retail and invest in its AWS business, social commerce would be another kind of venture for the company. Diversification is part of its strategy, evident in news this week that Amazon is beta testing a new feature, Buy for Me, that would help customers using the Amazon Shopping app to find and seamlessly purchase certain items from other brand sites if the products are not currently available in Amazon’s store. At one point, Amazon offered a feature called Inspire inside of its app that would allow users to share videos promoting sponsored products; that platform was subsequently discontinued as Amazon focused on other features like the generative AI-powered Rufus conversational shopping assistant.
Progressive Grocer reached out to Amazon for a response about the reported TikTok offer. A company representative affirmed that Amazon does not comment on rumors or speculation.
