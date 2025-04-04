Is Amazon Trying to Buy TikTok?

After President Trump delayed a U.S. ban on TikTok from January to April 5, a variety of potential buyers have emerged.

It’s déjà vu for many TikTok users, as the delayed ban on the use of the video-sharing platform in the United States is set to go into effect. Ahead of that April 5 deadline, it was reported that retail giant Amazon may be putting in a bid for TikTok’s U.S. business.

A story by the Associated Press cited an anonymous Trump Administration official, who revealed to The New York Times that Amazon had made a late offer to buy TikTok. The source said the message was shared in a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Vice President JD Vance.

[RELATED: Why TikTok Is Another Retail Competitor]

Other companies and investment groups have expressed interest in purchasing the popular TikTok app in the United States from its China-based parent company ByteDance, including Oracle.