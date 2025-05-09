 Skip to main content

Amazon Gearing Up for BTS Savings

Retailer prepares for Prime Day event in July
Lynn Petrak
Back to School
Amazon's Prime Days event, which broke records in 2024, is coming back this July.

As summer approaches, so are some of the biggest online sales of the year outside of the holidays. Amazon already announced the return of it Prime Day 2025 event in July that features big deals on a range of products, including groceries and everyday essentials.

Prime Day is also a kickoff to back-to-school shopping season. As Amazon pointed out in its announcement of this year’s sales event, customers can avoid lines in August and enjoy fast, free delivery with Prime membership. Discounted items during the two-day event include school supply staples and items for college dorm rooms.

According to the retail giant, last year’s Prime Days event broke sales records, with more items sold during the two-day time span than any previous Prime Day event.

Other major retailers have launched their big savings events earlier to get a jump on back-to-school season. Last year, Walmart offered thousands of school products under $10 starting in July.

After the last firework fades on the Fourth of July, retailers launch into heavy promotion mode. The National Retail Federation reports that more than 55% of back-to-school and college shoppers begin buying items for their academic year as of early July.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company was also named among PG’s Retailers of the Century and its Most Sustainable Grocers list. 

