Amazon Gearing Up for BTS Savings

As summer approaches, so are some of the biggest online sales of the year outside of the holidays. Amazon already announced the return of it Prime Day 2025 event in July that features big deals on a range of products, including groceries and everyday essentials.

Prime Day is also a kickoff to back-to-school shopping season. As Amazon pointed out in its announcement of this year’s sales event, customers can avoid lines in August and enjoy fast, free delivery with Prime membership. Discounted items during the two-day event include school supply staples and items for college dorm rooms.

According to the retail giant, last year’s Prime Days event broke sales records, with more items sold during the two-day time span than any previous Prime Day event.