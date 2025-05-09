Amazon Gearing Up for BTS Savings
Retailer prepares for Prime Day event in July
Other major retailers have launched their big savings events earlier to get a jump on back-to-school season. Last year, Walmart offered thousands of school products under $10 starting in July.
After the last firework fades on the Fourth of July, retailers launch into heavy promotion mode. The National Retail Federation reports that more than 55% of back-to-school and college shoppers begin buying items for their academic year as of early July.
Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company was also named among PG’s Retailers of the Century and its Most Sustainable Grocers list.