Amazon Fresh Makes Shoppable Recipe Tech More Accessible

Now available in the Amazon Fresh “recipe” section on the Amazon app and website is shoppable recipes from the all-in-one cooking platform SideChef.

SideChef provides interactive smart recipes with recipe guidance featuring hands-free voice commands, step-by-step photos, how-to videos and built-in timers. SideChef partners with the retailers, publishers, CPG brands, and kitchen appliance companies to offer users a seamless cooking journey, enabling meal planning, grocery delivery and smart kitchen connectivity.

"Shoppable recipe technology is the future of how consumers will purchase groceries," noted Kevin Yu, CEO and founder of San Jose, Calif.-based SideChef. "We are thrilled to be working with Amazon Fresh to make this technology accessible to even more consumers across the country."

Amazon Fresh customers now have access to SideChef's library of over 11,000 recipes. Shoppers can search with keywords, select from trending and seasonal offerings, or choose from recommended recipes based on past purchases. With Amazon's shoppable technology, all recipe ingredients can be added to a customer’s cart for an in-store pickup or delivery order.

SideChef can also be accessed on the new “What to Eat?” feature on Amazon’s Alexa. Amazon introduced the personalized meal recommendation feature in November, which provides users with restaurant suggestions as well as recipe instructions, cooking Q&As and tips based on dietary restrictions or preferences. Blue Apron’s orders and recipes are also available on Amazon Alexa.

Simplifying the meal prep experience for cooking-fatigued consumers become a top trend in 2021. Food retails like Thrive Market debuted a shoppable healthy cookbook that uses single-touch “add to cart” QR codes. Additionally, digital shopper marketing platform Chicory recently partnered with women’s lifestyle media brand PureWow to provide shoppable media and shoppable recipes for PureWow's audience.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.