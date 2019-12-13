Amazon Fresh Grocery Delivery Coming to Tampa, Fla.

Amazon Fresh will provide one- and two-hour grocery delivery of meat, seafood, eggs, produce and other fresh items in Tampa, Fla.

The service is now free as part of a Prime membership; until recently, it used to cost an additional $14.99 per month.

Seattle-based Amazon already offers one- and two-hour delivery of some grocery items via Prime Now, as well as delivering groceries from Whole Foods Market stores via Prime Now. Amazon Fresh will now operate from a separate fulfillment center at 4769 Oak Fair Blvd. in Tampa, a spokeswoman for the ecommerce giant told the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

Amazon has more than 575,000 employees worldwide. Under its Whole Foods Market banner, the company is No. 10 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.