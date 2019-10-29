Amazon Prime Members Now Get Free, Fast Grocery Delivery

Members of Amazon Prime can now arrange free grocery delivery in one- and two-hour windows from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market. The available selection includes meat, seafood, produce, snacks and household staples.

“Prime members love the convenience of free grocery delivery on Amazon, which is why we’ve made Amazon Fresh a free benefit of Prime, saving customers $14.99 per month,” noted Amazon VP of Grocery Delivery Stephenie Landry. “Grocery delivery is one of the fastest-growing businesses at Amazon, and we think this will be one of the most-loved Prime benefits.”

Since it anticipates that its latest offering will be popular, Amazon is enabling Prime members currently shopping grocery delivery to continue using these services, while all other Prime members in one of the 2,000-plus cities and towns with grocery delivery can make an online request for an invitation to shop Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market delivery.

Amazon’s other recent moves to make ecommerce more convenient for customers include expanding grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods to more cities, improving delivery speeds, and enabling Prime members to shop their local Whole Foods store via Amazon.com or the Amazon App.

Based in Seattle, Amazon has more than 575,000 employees worldwide. Under its Whole Foods Market banner, the company is No. 10 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.