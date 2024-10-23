Amazon Adds Fuel Perk for Prime Members

Amazon Prime members can now save money at the fuel pump thanks to a new perk.

Amazon is offering a new benefit to help its Prime members save money at the gas pump. Prime members are now eligible for a $0.10 per gallon discount at approximately 7,000 BP, Amoco, and ampm gas stations across the United States.

According to Amazon, the new perk could save members up to $70 per year when they purchase gas at participating locations. Prime members can activate the savings by visiting amazon.com/fuelsavings, then utilize a free earnify account with BP.

“With free shipping on more than 300 million items, free access to remarkable video, sports, and music content, free food delivery, and substantial savings on grocery delivery and medications, Prime is an incredible value for members,” said Jamil Ghani, VP of Amazon Prime. “We’re constantly looking to add more value for Prime members and perhaps the broadest and most popular additional benefit we could offer is fuel savings — we’re excited to give this to Prime members.”

Amazon also announced that it will add an electric vehicle-charging savings offer through BP’s electric vehicle-charging business in 2025. More details will be revealed next year.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.