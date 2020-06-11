Altria Exec Joins Pa. Food Merchants Association’s Board

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) has welcomed David Webb, the Northeast region manager of industry engagement for Richmond, Virginia-based Altria Group Distribution Co., to its board of directors.

Having taken on his latest role at Altria this past summer, Webb plans and implements strategies and legislative campaigns in response to local, state and federal threats. He builds and nurtures relationships to provide insight to internal and external stakeholders. He also works with local, state, and national associations to forge connections that lead to long-term success.

Webb joined Altria as a territory sales manager in Marlborough, Massachusetts, in 2006, and has taken on increasingly senior roles since that time. He has held a range of positions in Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania, becoming known among his colleagues for his leadership, teamwork and creativity. In his previous role as a Boston-based account manager, he managed eight large key accounts, generating $700 million in revenue at 900 retail outlets in the New England market.

“Dave’s experience working with all levels of government and many associations will be hugely beneficial in his role on the PFMA board,” noted Alex Baloga, president and CEO of the Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based trade association. “I’m excited that’s he’s joined our board and know that he’ll be a great asset to the team.”

PFMA is a statewide trade association that advocates the views of nearly 800 convenience stores, supermarkets, independent grocers, wholesalers and consumer product vendors. Its members operate more than 3,200 stores and employ more than 150,000 Pennsylvania residents.