PLMA Names New Board Chairman

Clay Dockery, VP of corporate brands at Portsmouth, Virginia-based Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, has been named the chairman of the board of directors for the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA).

Dockery was elected as part of the New York-based association’s June 29 annual meeting, which was held virtually in lieu of the originally scheduled March 27 meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona. Dockery succeeds outgoing chair Lisa Manzoline, director of sales at Lake Forest, Illinois-based Reynolds Consumer Products.

Dockery has been on the PLMA board since 2012 and has served as a member of the executive committee since 2017. He addressed the board, saying: “I am deeply honored by your confidence and support. It is the greatest privilege to stand today as your chairman, and to be entrusted to serve this organization and the store-brands industry. This is especially meaningful, coming as it does during these unusual times for the association and the industry as a whole.”

Also part of the meeting, Manzoline opened with a tribute to Brian Sharoff, who died in May and was succeeded by Peggy Davies in the role of acting president.

Other news from the virtual meeting included the announcement that the Annual Washington Conference, originally set for Oct. 5-6 in the nation's capital, will be a virtual event.