Alimentaria 2020: Where to Taste the Future of Food

With pine-laden hills sloping down to a turquoise coast, Barcelona, Spain, has long symbolized the Mediterranean lifestyle of sun, sand and sea. But the city is first and foremost a food town defined by innovative chefs, world-class grocery retailers and food halls ripe with the next big trend in the food retail world.

The Catalonian capital is blessed with access to a limitless bounty of food producers, food technologists and food scientists, so much so that one moment you could be slurping just-caught sea urchins from their shells, and the next moment debating the definition of the word “tomato” at a laboratory created by the world’s most famous chef (Ferran Adria). That's exactly where I found myself recently, while attending a press preview event for Alimentaria 2020, one of the largest food shows in the world, set to take place this April in Barcelona.

In this hyper-competitive food retailing environment, with shoppers ever more hungry for premium foods with global flavors, Alimentaria has become a global resource for grocers looking to stay ahead of shopper trends (and competitors). And there might be no better place to learn about what’s next in food retail trends than Barcelona, the food capital of a country with one of the top food scenes in the world.