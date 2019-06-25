6 Products Worth Checking Out at the Summer Fancy Food Show

The sheer number of products on display can be daunting, but it’s always fun to walk the aisles of the Summer Fancy Food Show, taking place June 23-25 at the Javits Center in New York, to at least try to get a taste of some of the many innovative items being sampled at the annual event, which brings together scores of specialty food producers and those interested in connecting with them, including grocers. In no particular order — and certainly not meant to be considered a comprehensive list — are six noteworthy products encountered at this year’s show:

1.The Happy Egg Co. Heritage Breed Eggs

It’s hard to come up with something truly new in the egg category, but the Happy Egg Co. has done it with its free-range blue and brown Heritage Breed Eggs, laid by chickens specially bred in Europe and pasture raised on more than 8 acres. The uniquely colored eggs offer one more surprise inside: rich amber-colored yolks, which impart a signature deeper hue to dishes created with them.

2. Soda Press Co.

It may be brand-new in the United States, but Australia- and New Zealand-based Soda Press Co. is already well established in its home countries, where it makes organic concentrated soda syrups in such unexpected flavors as Pink Grapefruit and Blonde Cola (explained to Progressive Grocer as a cola with all of the additives removed), plus a line of kombucha syrups, with all items containing half as much sugar as their mainstream counterparts. Proudly touting itself as a plastic-free company, Soda Press is part-owned by sparkling water maker Sodastream, with whom it envisions being cross-merchandised on retailers’ shelves in the States.