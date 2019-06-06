How to Build Grocery Sales by Driving Inspiration

It’s hard not to come away inspired from the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association’s annual expo, and this year was no exception.

In fact, the Madison, Wis.-based trade group continues to up its game every year, bringing to life concepts for retail deli, bakery and foodservice to which grocers can aspire.

And with the largest booth space square footage to date at its most recent show, June 2-4 in Orlando, Fla., exhibitors are “investing in telling their story,” IDDBA CEO Mike Eardley said during a gathering for trade media. “It’s not just about buying products – it’s understanding the solutions they can bring back to their customers.”

Some of those solutions were on full display in Orlando as part of IDDBA’s What’s in Store Live (formerly Show & Sell), designed as an experiential roadmap to success and a better reflection of IDDBA’s annual What’s in Store trend guide.