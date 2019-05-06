Press enter to search
Close search

Multigenerational Meal Solutions Key to Grocery Growth

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Multigenerational Meal Solutions Key to Grocery Growth

By Jim Dudlicek - 06/05/2019

Designed by a cross section of industry volunteers, What’s In Store Live was an interactive marketplace that highlighted sponsored products to create representative bakery, cake, cheese and prepared foods cases.

A destination at the 2019 International Dairy-Deli-Bakery Association expo June 2-4 in Orlando, Fla., this area inspired attendees by keeping the food front and center while making trend reporting real and relevant for building basket size as well as elevating customer experience.

Industry trends were seen through the eyes of three different generations driving the industry. Attendees learned how to market and appeal to, and understand these key consumers, represented by caricatures displayed throughout the showcase.

For example: Laura, Generation X, interested in grab and go, prepared foods, stocking up. “I know what my family eats and needs. I just really want to get in and out.”

Diego, Millennials, interested in snacks, meal kits, ready-to-eat food. “I never know exactly what I’m going to be eating for any meal; I decide when I get there.”

Lexi, Generation Z, interested in sustainability, brand awareness, “real food.” “I care about my food and I know what I am eating and consuming.”

Here’s a photo gallery of What’s in Store displays from Progressive Grocer’s visit to IDDBA 19 …

 

IDDBA 2019 What's In Store Photo Gallery

Casual in-store dining
Pizza showcase
Adult grab & go
Kids grab & go
Dinner inspiration
Ready for time-starved consumers
Cake decorators' art
Bakery destination
Custom cake ordering
Milk & cookie station
Al fresco dining options
Dazzling doughnuts

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Trading Partners
IDDBA to Introduce What’s in Store Live at Summer Show
Dairy / Refrigerated
Concepts Revealed for IDDBA 19’s What’s in Store Live