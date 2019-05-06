Multigenerational Meal Solutions Key to Grocery Growth

Designed by a cross section of industry volunteers, What’s In Store Live was an interactive marketplace that highlighted sponsored products to create representative bakery, cake, cheese and prepared foods cases.

A destination at the 2019 International Dairy-Deli-Bakery Association expo June 2-4 in Orlando, Fla., this area inspired attendees by keeping the food front and center while making trend reporting real and relevant for building basket size as well as elevating customer experience.

Industry trends were seen through the eyes of three different generations driving the industry. Attendees learned how to market and appeal to, and understand these key consumers, represented by caricatures displayed throughout the showcase.

For example: Laura, Generation X, interested in grab and go, prepared foods, stocking up. “I know what my family eats and needs. I just really want to get in and out.” Diego, Millennials, interested in snacks, meal kits, ready-to-eat food. “I never know exactly what I’m going to be eating for any meal; I decide when I get there.” Lexi, Generation Z, interested in sustainability, brand awareness, “real food.” “I care about my food and I know what I am eating and consuming.”

Here’s a photo gallery of What’s in Store displays from Progressive Grocer’s visit to IDDBA 19 …