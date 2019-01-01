Caulipower Chicken Tenders

From Caulipower, maker of the No. 1 cauliflower-crust pizza in the United States, comes another frozen innovation: better-for-you chicken tenders. Made with all-natural, no-antibiotics-ever, cage-free, farm-raised Naked Truth chicken, the white meat tenders are the only frozen items of their kind to be baked rather than fried, according to the brand, and feature a golden, crispy coating that’s cauliflower-packed and gluten-free, with no added sugar. Boasting the lowest fat and calorie content across products in the natural category, the item also has zero saturated fat, 15 percent more protein and 26 percent more fiber than the entire category average. Available in Original and Spicy(ish) varieties this fall, with samples offered on the show floor at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York June 23-25, the chicken tenders will retail for a suggested price range of $8.99-$9.99.