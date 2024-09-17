ALDI President to Keynote at PLMA Show
Rinaldo has served as president at ALDI since 2020, after more than 20 years with the company. He oversees the retailer’s product, marketing, and sustainability strategies. He also travels the country to lead operations of regional warehouses and stores.
He began his career with the grocer in 2000 as a district manager trainee. He rose through the ranks to serve in various other roles within the company, including president of ALDI Australia for three years. He was part of the team that launched the first ALDI stores in Florida in 2008. He has worked in various roles supporting the growth of the grocer in the Southeastern U.S. market.
Running from Nov. 17-19, this year’s event will feature tens of thousands of store brand products on display at some 3,000 exhibit booths of nearly 1,800 suppliers representing more than 60 countries. The show floor will feature more than 50 national pavilions and special sections for wine and spirits, beauty and cosmetics, and home, health and self-care.
