 Skip to main content

ALDI President to Keynote at PLMA Show

Dave Rinaldo will discuss the continued strong demand for private label products and opportunities for growth
Greg Sleter
Greg Sleter from Store Brands
david ronaldo
Dave Rinaldo (Image credit: LinkedIn)

ALDI President Dave Rinaldo will deliver the keynote address at the Private Label Manufacturers Association 2024 Private Label Trade Show set for November in Chicago. 

Rinaldo will speak at the Monday Keynote Breakfast on Nov. 18 at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare Chicago, which is adjacent to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, site of the annual show.

His presentation, “Hungry for Value: How Retailers and Manufacturers Can Fuel the Private Label Boom,” will focus on how demand for private label is at an all-time high, and the industry is poised for continued growth. Rinaldo will share insights about the retailer mindset and how the private label industry can come together to make the most of this historic moment.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Rinaldo has served as president at ALDI since 2020, after more than 20 years with the company. He oversees the retailer’s product, marketing, and sustainability strategies. He also travels the country to lead operations of regional warehouses and stores.  

He began his career with the grocer in 2000 as a district manager trainee. He rose through the ranks to serve in various other roles within the company, including president of ALDI Australia for three years. He was part of the team that launched the first ALDI stores in Florida in 2008. He has worked in various roles supporting the growth of the grocer in the Southeastern U.S. market.

Running from Nov. 17-19, this year’s event will feature tens of thousands of store brand products on display at some 3,000 exhibit booths of nearly 1,800 suppliers representing more than 60 countries. The show floor will feature more than 50 national pavilions and special sections for wine and spirits, beauty and cosmetics, and home, health and self-care.

This article originally appeared in sister publication Store Brands.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds