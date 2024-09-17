ALDI President to Keynote at PLMA Show

ALDI President Dave Rinaldo will deliver the keynote address at the Private Label Manufacturers Association 2024 Private Label Trade Show set for November in Chicago.

Rinaldo will speak at the Monday Keynote Breakfast on Nov. 18 at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare Chicago, which is adjacent to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, site of the annual show.

His presentation, “Hungry for Value: How Retailers and Manufacturers Can Fuel the Private Label Boom,” will focus on how demand for private label is at an all-time high, and the industry is poised for continued growth. Rinaldo will share insights about the retailer mindset and how the private label industry can come together to make the most of this historic moment.