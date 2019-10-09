Albertsons Names Geoff White EVP, Chief Merch Officer

Albertsons Cos. has promoted Geoff White to the role of EVP and chief merchandising officer. White had been president of the retailer’s Own Brands, its private-brand program.

The news comes in the wake of the departure of longtime key executive Shane Sampson, the company’s former chief marketing and merchandising officer.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates stores in 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as New York-based meal-kit company Plated. The company is No. 3 on PG’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocer in the United States.