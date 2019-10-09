Press enter to search
Close search

Albertsons Names Geoff White EVP, Chief Merch Officer

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Albertsons Names Geoff White EVP, Chief Merch Officer

09/10/2019
Albertsons Names Geoff White EVP, Chief Merch Officer
Geoff White

Albertsons Cos. has promoted Geoff White to the role of EVP and chief merchandising officer. White had been president of the retailer’s Own Brands, its private-brand program.

The news comes in the wake of the departure of longtime key executive Shane Sampson, the company’s former chief marketing and merchandising officer.

For more about White’s previous career in private brands and beyond, read the article on Progressive Grocer sister publication Store Brands’ website.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates stores in 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as New York-based meal-kit company Plated. The company is No. 3 on PG’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocer in the United States.

Related Content

CMO Shane Sampson to Leave Albertsons

CMO Shane Sampson to Leave Albertsons

Longtime exec has resigned, effective Sept. 7

Albertsons Gineal Davidson

Albertsons Names New Portland Division President

Longtime employee replaces Greg McNiff, new president of Stater Bros.

Albertsons Theilmann teaser

Albertsons Hires New EVP and Chief HR Officer

Mike Theilmann joins the company

Albertsons Adds 2 New Group VPs in Sourcing & Manufacturing

Albertsons Adds 2 Group VPs in Sourcing, Manufacturing

Jonathan Gardner hired from Starbucks; David Nelson promoted

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Food Retailers
Albertsons Names Geoff White President, Own Brands
Food Retailers
Albertsons Plans for Delivery at 1,800 Stores