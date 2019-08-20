CMO Shane Sampson to Leave Albertsons

A longtime key executive at Albertsons Cos. is leaving the company. EVP and Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer Shane Sampson has resigned, effective Sept. 7.

The company said it has launched a search for a successor.

“Shane has been instrumental in building the Albertsons Cos. we know today – both at a division level and nationally,” said Vivek Sankaran, president and CEO of Albertsons Co. “Since 2013, he has helped our team turn around operations, in addition to building a robust merchandising and marketing function to help support our 2,200-plus locations. He launched our ecommerce business in key markets and strengthened it in areas where it had operated since 2002, and accelerated the growth of our Own Brands business by envisioning a faster, smarter way to connect with customer needs. He has been a champion for omnichannel growth both internally and with our supplier community. Throughout his years with Albertsons and in the industry, he has mentored countless thousands in running great stores. I know that he will do great work in whatever he chooses to take on next.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. operates 2,277 retail food and drug stores, with 1,743 pharmacies, 395 associated fuel centers, 23 dedicated distribution centers, five Plated fulfillment centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores mainly operate under the following banners: Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Sav-On, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Haggen and United Express. The company is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.