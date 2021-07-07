Albertsons Cos. Raises $18M to Feed Families

Shoppers at Albertsons Cos. banners donated $9 million at checkstands in May for Albertsons Cos. Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors program to aid hunger relief. Shoppers' donations were matched by the company, resulting in $18 million in funds to provide healthy meals for children this summer when they're not in school. The funds will also connect families to more sustainable safety-net services like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC); and school meals.

In May, shoppers at Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Acme and other Albertsons Cos. stores were able to donate at checkout registers to the Nourishing Neighbors program. The funds raised stay in the community, where they are donated for local charities.

“We are so grateful for the ongoing generosity of our customers who have stepped up because they understand how important it is for us to do all we can to help the most vulnerable members of our communities,” said Christy Duncan Anderson, Albertsons Cos. Foundation president and executive director. “With 14 million children in America not knowing where their next meal will come from, the funds donated by customers and the company will hopefully make summer a time when more children will be able to enjoy fresh air and sunshine, and not worry about where their next meal will come from.”

Albertsons Cos. Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors program aims to fight hunger by helping keep food banks stocked, supporting meal distribution programs at schools and supporting programs that provide food to seniors.

In 2020, along with the Albertsons Cos. Foundation, the company broke its own record for donations, giving $260 million in food and financial support, which included $95 million through the Nourishing Neighbors program.



Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,277 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Kings Food Markets and Haggen banners. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.