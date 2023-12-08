AI Winning Over More Holiday Shoppers

In its report on holiday planning, 84.51° shared that AI is becoming a helpful tool for many consumers.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has gone from buzzword to everyday tool, including for holiday planning. That’s one conclusion from fresh data released by 84.51°, the retail data science, insights, and media company arm of The Kroger Co.

According to 84.51°, 44% of consumers said they would use AI in their holiday planning this year. Of that group, 15% report that they would leverage AI to make grocery lists for the holidays and 13% agree that this technology can help them discover new holiday recipes.

Another insights firm, Sapio Research, affirmed that a segment of consumers is embracing the benefits of AI during this hectic time. A recent Sapio study conducted in partnership with e-commerce company Shopify found that 69% of shoppers think that AI makes it easier to find new products and brands and 74% believe that the tool can enable them to find more deals.

“Much of the focus around AI for business has been based on how AI can help retailers do their jobs better and faster. But AI will improve commerce for everyone, including consumers who are looking for a guided commerce experience,” Shopify declared in a recent news post.

Younger consumers, especially digital natives, are more apt to use AI tools to make their holiday season brighter, whether buying gifts, creating grocery lists or figuring out what to serve for parties and meals. AI-powered global payments network Klarna recently shared research showing that 53% of Millennials are open to exploring AI to enhance their shopping experience during the holidays, compared to 16% of Baby Boomers.

Klarna also found that price comparison was a key attraction to using AI, a driver for 50% of those open to the technology for holiday shopping and planning. On a related topic, 44% said that they would rely on AI to find discounts and sales.

Meanwhile, consumers who are leery of AI shared some of their reasons for going a more traditional route. According to Klarna’s survey, 38% of consumers are reflecting to use AI because they “get joy” by holiday shopping on their own.