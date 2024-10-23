Ahold Delhaize USA Adds Lactation Pods for Distribution Associates

New mothers have a new place to pump or breastfeed at 11 Ahold Delhaize USA distribution centers.

Ahold Delhaize USA Distribution is catering to its associates who are also new mothers with the installation of 11 state-of-the-art lactation suites. The Mamava pods have been placed in distribution facilities that previously did not have a dedicated nursing space or wellness room.

According to ADUSA, Mamava pods have a hygienic design and offer privacy and comfort for nursing and pumping. The 11 new pods are currently in use at the company’s distribution centers in Dunn, N.C.; Winthrop, Maine; Mauldin, S.C.; Greencastle, Pa.; Salisbury, N.C.; Elloree, S.C.; Bethlehem, Pa.; and York, Pa.

“Mothers are an integral part of our workforce, and it is essential that we provide them with the necessary conveniences to thrive in their roles,” said Sanja Krajnovic, EVP, ADUSA Distribution & ADUSA Transportation. “These pods are a significant enhancement to our facilities and to our continued efforts to provide wellness services to associates.”

Wellness rooms are already in place at ADUSA’s additional distribution centers.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.