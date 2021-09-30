Ahold Delhaize Names Chief HR Officer

Ahold Delhaize has appointed Natalia Wallenberg its chief human resources officer. Wallenberg is joining the retail conglomerate from Syngenta Group, a global agricultural technology business with more than 49,000 associates working across 90 geographic markets, generating $23 billion in sales.

She worked at Basel Switzerland-based Syngenta for nearly nine years, most recently in the role of global head of human resources for the crop protection division. She also spent three years as global head of HR for the Syngenta seed division in Minneapolis and Chicago. Before joining Syngenta, Wallenberg held HR leadership roles at Renaissance Capital and IKEA Real Estate, both in Moscow.

“I am excited to have Natalia join my executive committee as global CHRO,” noted Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller. “She brings a broad international perspective, having lived and worked in both Europe and the United States, and a wealth of experience shaping and implementing effective business and HR strategies, leadership and culture development, organization transformation, and talent management.”

“I am thrilled to join Ahold Delhaize, with its focus on health and sustainability, inclusivity and value for customers,” said Wallenberg. “It is energizing to be part of a company with a growth-oriented culture and local brands that positively impact more than 50 million shoppers every week. Additionally, the values of the organization, especially care, courage and teamwork, are ones that I share and am proud to promote. I look forward to helping Frans and the company continue its transformation while cultivating its great diverse talent and purpose-driven culture.”

A native of Belarus, Wallenberg earned a Ph.D. in organizational psychology from the International Academy of Information Technologies in that country, and a master’s degree in counseling jointly granted from the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences, in Russia, and the University of Manchester, in the United Kingdom.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.