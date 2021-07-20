Advantage Group International Names Senior Director, U.S. Client Service

Advantage Group International, a global adviser for CPG and grocery business-to-business engagement, has appointed Stephanie Peisert to the role of senior director, U.S. Client Service. Peisert joins the Toronto-based organization to support the American CPG supplier and grocery retailers that rely on the insight of the Advantage Report to increase understanding and facilitate better relationships with their partners.

Peisert most recently oversaw the kids’ meals category as a merchant at Walmart and previously spent 13 years at Aldi in several buying and district management roles. An expert negotiator, she brings to her latest position more than 10 years of experience building sustainable relationships and leading teams with her wide-ranging knowledge of both food and nonfood CPG categories.

“Stephanie’s years of experience leading and managing best-in-class retailers will add a valuable dimension to Advantage Group and our supplier and retailer clients,” noted Richard Cunningham, SVP managing director U.S.A. at Advantage Group International. “She will bring a strong service-oriented approach to her role, adding to the team’s strengths by being adaptive and versatile, which is what is needed to address the ongoing and widespread disruption within the industry.”

In her new role, Peisert will focus on building partnerships with domestic suppliers and retailers as Advantage Group continues to broaden its custom research solutions.

