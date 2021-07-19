Retail Insight Hires SaaS Veteran for CCO Role

Store-focused retail analytics solutions provider Retail Insight has appointed Bob Godfrey as its chief commercial officer (CCO).

Retail Insight’s tech solutions help organizations identify and close product availability opportunities, measure and improve promotion compliance, and manage and optimize markdowns, deletions and seasonal items to reduce waste and loss.

In his new role, Godfrey is tasked with handling the firm’s financial framework to demonstrate the ROI that retailers can realize through the implementation of solutions. His primary goal will be to grow recurring revenue by tapping into established relationships across Europe and the United States, and building a world-class team to drive long-term growth.

“This is a really exciting time for Retail Insight as more and more grocers look to implement advanced solutions to tackle long-standing issues like food waste and drive efficiencies in-store to ultimately sell more and lose less,” said Paul Boyle, CEO of Retail Insight. "Given our significant expansion into new markets, we couldn’t be more delighted to welcome Bob onto the team, as his wealth of experience in building strong relationships and first-class reputation within the retail industry globally will further hone our sales process and solidify our client base in key target markets.”

Prior to joining Retail Insight, Godfrey led the growth of the European business as SVP of EMEA Sales at Revionics. He has also worked at iTradenetwork as VP Europe, leading the business in providing solutions for the fresh supply chain and e-commerce solutions for the hospitality sector.

“Retail Insight’s ability to use customer data to implement effective solutions and drive real change at the shop level, coupled with a really high-caliber firm made up of seasoned industry experts, made the decision to join the team an absolute no-brainer,” said Godfrey. “Retail Insight sits at the forefront of advanced retail analytics at a time when retailers need it most, and I’m looking forward to helping the company bolster its already strong presence in the U.K. and replicating this across the rest of Europe and North America.”

Based in London, Retail Insight was founded in 2005 to capitalize on the growing amount of data being made available by retailers to CPGs. It develops intuitive algorithms that generate actionable insights to help retailers sell more and lose less using a combination of advanced data analytics and sector expertise.