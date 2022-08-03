ADUSA Supply Chain Network Appoints Head of Distribution and Transportation Ops

Sanja Krajnovic has become EVP, distribution and transportation for the ADUSA Supply Chain network. Krajnovic joins the supply chain leadership team as Ahold Delhaize USA companies continue to transition to an integrated self-distribution model.

“Every day, ADUSA Supply Chain lives by a mission to be Trusted to Always Deliver,” noted Roger Wheeler, the U.S. leadership team member who oversees the supply chain. “As the brands we support continue to pursue their ambitious omnichannel growth plans and maintain their commitments to meet customer needs every time they shop, it’s critical that we have a laser focus on the operations side of the supply chain. We’re looking forward to leveraging Sanja’s deep retail and supply chain experience as we continue to transform for the future and leverage our network as a competitive edge.”

In her new role, Krajnovic will oversee the full scope of distribution and transportation operations for 19 distribution, transportation and manufacturing facilities supporting the Ahold Delhaize USA brands, which service more than 2,100 grocery retail locations, with 1.2 billion-plus cases shipped each year year and more than 125 million miles driven annually. She will also lead the strategy and future direction for Ahold Delhaize USA companies’ distribution and transportation network.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the ADUSA Supply Chain team as the network continues its growth and transformation,” said Krajnovic. “Retail is one of the most exciting industries out there, and the supply chain is the foundation. By continuing to enhance distribution and transportation, the network plays a key role in enabling the brands it supports to be there for their customers when, where and how they want to shop and win in their markets. I look forward to leveraging my prior experience to help advance the network’s Trusted to Always Deliver mission and commitment to delivering with excellence every day.”

Previously, Krajnovic was SVP of store operations at Dollar General, where she oversaw 9,300 locations across the United States, and spent 24 years with Target Corp., most recently as group VP, global supply chain and logistics. In various roles at Target, Krajnovic directed multisite functions across retail operations, food, global supply chain and logistics, and headed various strategic initiatives and transformations.

Quincy, Mass.-based ADUSA Supply Chain is a family of supply chain companies that together support one of the largest supply chains on the East Coast, serving the omnichannel grocery brands of Ahold Delhaize USA – Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford and Stop & Shop – through a self-distribution model. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaizeoperates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States. Minneapolis-based Target and Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General are Nos. 6 and 15, respectively, on PG’s list.