AdAdapted Teams With SideChef to Extend CPGs’ Advertising Reach

Advertising tech solution AdAdapted has joined forces with recipe-driven app SideChef, which offers meal-planning, cooking and add-to-cart shopping features with Walmart.com. As of this month, consumer packaged goods brands partnering with AdAdapted can target ads to consumers using SideChef and other apps provided by SideChef Group Ltd.

“As consumers grow more engaged with online shopping and continue to cook at home, apps like SideChef and its ecosystem provide tremendous content that eases meal prep, shopping and cooking,” noted Molly McFarland, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Ann Arbor, Mich.-based AdAdapted, which helps CPG companies advertise across third-party networks, shopping lists, recipes and more. “We are thrilled to be working with these solutions to offer our CPG partners an excellent way to get their brands in front of consumers, onto shopping lists and, ultimately, into carts.”

Brands working with AdAdapted can now serve native digital ads to the SideChef platform and app, permitting consumers to add branded products to their Walmart.com digital carts. According to AdAdapted, the new partnership not only greatly enhances its direct connection with Walmart.com but also its e-commerce capabilities overall.

“SideChef has meals for every season and moment throughout the day,” noted Kevin Yu, founder and CEO of San Jose, Calif.-based SideChef. “We strive to make cooking — and how users shop for ingredients and groceries — as easy and seamless as possible. By teaming with AdAdapted, we bring more convenience to our users while building a stronger relationship with the consumer goods community.”

Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.