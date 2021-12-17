AdAdapted Builds for the Future with Exec Hires

AdAdapted, a platform for shopping list marketing and insights, is expanding its leadership team at a time of growth. The company recently appointed Joshua Sukenic as vice president and general manager of the new AdAdapted Direct self-managed solution and named Alison O’Keefe as general manager of retail partnerships.

The moves will shore up the platform’s capabilities as the company pursues new business verticals and further diversifies its offerings for CPGs, retailers and agencies. “AdAdapted Direct and strategic retail partnerships are two key priorities for us in 2022 and beyond,” said Mike Pedersen, the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “We are excited to have Josh and Alison join our executive team to lead these initiatives and drive continued company growth.”

In his new role, Sukenic will lead the product roadmap and operational aspects of AdAdapted Direct and roll out solution features like different ad creative and template options. His background includes leadership positions at data and analytics companies such as Morningstar, Inc. and EBSCO. He also initiated and led global commercial excellence and digital transformation at Dawn Foods.

As the GM of retail partnerships, O’Keefe will onboard and manage retailer partnerships and help oversee the strategy and evolution of AdAdapted’s shoppable add-to-cart technology. She comes to AdAdapted from foodservice operator Frisch’s Restaurants, where she served as head of marketing and helped the brand successfully shift its digital strategy during the pandemic. Previously, she worked on the product, strategy and innovation team at 84.51°, where she built Kroger Precision Marketing’s off-property retail media offering for their suppliers.