AdAdapted Debuts Add-to-Cart Capabilities for E-Commerce Advertising

Shopping list marketing and insights platform AdAdapted is rolling out new add-to-cart e-commerce capabilities for its recently-launched AdAdapted Direct program. Through this technology, CPGs can create campaigns that enable shoppers to add a brand’s products directly to a retailer’s online cart.

Introduced last fall, AdAdapted Direct is a self-serve solution for marketers that reaches consumers at different points in their shopping journey with targeted mobile ads. The new add-to-cart option is designed to help CPGs expand their e-commerce engagement and drive purchase intent among target consumers.

According to company information, brands that use this new feature can now launch direct-to-cart units at more than 200 retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Instacart and Amazon. Smaller and newer brands can also leverage this offering to introduce themselves to shoppers and bolster engagement.

“As brands work to engage with consumers at the point of purchase, AdAdapted Direct add-to-cart capabilities will empower brands with new tools to reach their target consumers,” explained Joshua Sukenic, VP and general manager for AdAdapted Direct. “We continue to listen to our customers and plan to add new capabilities in the future to meet their evolving needs.”