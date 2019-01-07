5 Ways to Use the Power of Repetition to Win More Customers

Both a science and an art, great marketing campaigns start with great ideas and compelling content. But that’s only part of the equation. Understanding what makes a consumer choose your grocery store over your competitors is equally important. To do this, you can either go through the painful process of learning the many principles of psychology, or apply a fundamental marketing strategy: repetition.

Repeat to Persuade

Repetition isn’t rocket science, but it is powerful and proven. To illustrate the power of repetition, how many of these phrases do you recognize?

Just do it

Got milk?

Think different

I’m lovin’ it

Because you’re worth it

It’s finger-lickin’ good

Depending on your age, you can probably name at least a few of the companies or products associated with these slogans, and that’s no accident. What you may not realize, though, is that the companies behind the marketing messages have spent millions of dollars over many years to get those slogans in your brain.

In the advertising world, the process of getting these types of marketing messages in your head is called “effective frequency.” It refers to the number of times a consumer must be exposed to an advertising message before the desired response is achieved – whether that is to purchase, or to remember a marketing message. So how many times should a message be repeated to achieve its goal? While the “rule of seven” may still hold some water, today’s marketing experts generally agree that it’s between three and five.

Tap Into the Power of Repetition

Don’t let all of your great content go unnoticed by sharing it once and moving on. Reusing images, words and messages creates familiarity, making it more likely that people will remember your brand when it comes to picking a grocery store to shop at.

Of course, not all grocery retailers can implement advertising and marketing campaigns at the scale of companies like Nike or McDonald’s. But, thanks to advanced digital marketing technology, reaching the magic effective frequency rate, and ultimately achieving “familiarity” with your brand, is easier than ever. Executing on the following five proven and effective digital marketing techniques will not only keep your brand and your message top-of-mind, but will also help increase sales and grow market share: