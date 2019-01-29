5 Simple Ways Grocery Retailers Can Transform their CPG Marketing Spend

Grocery retailers need to become the next generation of media companies. They must transform their data assets into programs that are easy to buy and easy to use for all of their vendors.

In a recent quarter, Amazon revealed that it generated more than $2 billion in ad sales during just one quarter. While this is a very large target to aim for, it also is what retailers must think about as they manage their own digital transformations.

Change is hard. But grocery retailers need to move from accepting account-specific programs from manufacturers to building and driving programs of their own that aggressively sell to manufacturers. This is a new skill set, but still one retailers should be able to master.

At the same time, manufacturers need to realize that their relationships with grocers are about to change in ways never imagined as grocers embrace the digital future and begin to evolve into the next generation of media companies.

My recommendations to grocers for evolving are simple, but not easy. To do this, they must know that: