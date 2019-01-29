Evolution in CPG Marketing Spending: Perspective on an Evolving Industry

People involved in the consumer packaged goods retail industry behave as if the current state of trade spending is something that has “always worked that way.” But in reality, trade spending as a practice is less than 50 years old, and over that time, has evolved dramatically.

This white paper from retail consultancy David Diamond Associates will discuss this 50-year history, trace its evolution and discuss how the area is now evolving and will continue to evolve. Business people, especially in highly competitive areas like CPG manufacturing and retail, tend to have a short-term focus, but sometimes, a longer-term view of the past provides a clearer perspective for the future.