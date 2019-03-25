Why Grocers Can Use a Marketing Measurement Facelift

Industry-wide changes are making growth in the grocery sector more difficult. From price wars and aggressive new competition to increasingly demanding omnichannel consumers, grocers have many new challenges to master. For many, this means adjusting the way they engage with consumers to ensure that they’re attracting new customers while making sure their best customers keep coming back for more.

A Changing Landscape for Grocers

One of the biggest trends changing the landscape for grocers is the shift to digital. While the vast majority of food shopping still takes place in brick-and-mortar stores, the industry is feeling the impact from the widespread adoption of online ordering. Consumers are spending more time and money on their phones and are enticed by the convenience of mobile shopping, the speed of shipping and newer options such as curbside pickup. Many are turning to apps like Instacart, online delivery services like Peapod, and grocers like Walmart that now offer same-day grocery delivery services.

In fact, online grocery shopping sales are expected to rise from $17.5 billion in 2018 to $29.7 billion by 2021. According to a Nielsen study, 70 percent of consumers will buy groceries online by 2024. Yet only 2 percent of food retailers consider themselves to be very sophisticated when it comes to their online sales.

Amazon Effect on Consumers, Grocery Shopping

Consumers are already turning to Amazon in droves for their clothing, shoes, jewelry, tools, personal care, home and kitchen item purchases. Now they’re turning to Amazon for their groceries as well. The company captured 30 percent of U.S. online grocery spending last year, likely helped by its acquisition of Whole Foods Market and offerings such as Prime Pantry and AmazonFresh. The ease of its online “one-click” navigation, vast inventory and competitive pricing have also helped drive this growth.

To compete with Amazon, grocers not only need to offer better prices, an expanded product selection and convenient locations, but they also need to provide a compelling online grocery experience. More consumers than ever are choosing private label products over national brands. The demand for fresher, healthier foods continues, along with a decline in packaged food sales. Younger consumers do not have the same loyalty to incumbent brands of the previous generation and are demanding convenience at every stage of shopping. As shopping habits shift with the generations and younger consumers gain more buying power, grocers will need to ramp up tools, resources and skills to remain relevant.