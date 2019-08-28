4 Ways to Be a Customer-Obsessed Food Retailer

Trader Joe’s is a good example of this. The company has been ranked No. 1 the past two years and is likely the most profitable grocery retailer in the United States. It wins because it focuses on price and quality, even at the expense of many “shiny objects” and consumer “trends” — convenient locations, winning big baskets, ready-to-eat items and digital.

Its locations are generally in older, second-tier strip malls that are near educated, middle-income neighborhoods with a high propensity of foodies. These locations are often less convenient and have less traffic, but also have lower rents.

It also chooses to offer a fraction of the SKUs in smaller, less expensive stores stocked almost exclusively with private-brand items. All of these choices drive profit, build value perceptions and aim to win the “first shop” rather than the “full shop.”

Knowing that ready-to-eat is expensive and hard to deliver profitably, it focuses on frozen, easy-to-prepare items. Frozen is much easier to transport than fresh and has a longer shelf life.

Finally, Trader Joe’s ended its New York ecommerce pilot about six months ago because it said that it couldn't deliver groceries without increasing costs and prices for consumers, which, from our perspective, would weaken its value core. It's too early to tell if that was the right decision, but based on our model, we would say that it probably made the right decision.

In contrast, the bottom-quartile retailers struggled with focus. They were often near average across the less important preference pillars — discounts/rewards, speed, operations — but then scored poorly on the most important ones — price and quality. In addition, many had relatively strong promotion scores but poor overall price scores, which suggests that promotion was the only lever they were comfortable pulling, and as a result, it had probably been pulled too much.

We also hypothesize that promotion is the only lever that they're comfortable pulling, because they don't deeply understand their customers. Moreover, many of these poorly performing retailers are using their limited resources and investing them in ecommerce or repositioning themselves as more upmarket. In both instances, this will only exacerbate their problems.