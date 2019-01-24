Food Retailers Make Newsweek Customer Service Rankings

Publix, ShopRite and Trader Joe’s have been chosen as the top three companies in the supermarkets category of America’s Best Customer Service 2019 from Newsweek magazine, earning scores of 9.07, 8.95 and 8.94, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the superstores and warehouse club stores category, the three top scorers were Costco, at 8.79; Meijer, at 8.6; and Target, at 8.29.

In the convenience stores category, QuikTrip (8.78), Wawa (8.28) and Sheetz (8.23) came out on top, while among drug stores, Good Neighbor Pharmacy (8.29), Walgreens (8.08) and CVS (7.94) scored the highest.

Among online grocers, AmazonFresh (8.59), Ahold Delhaize USA’s Peapod (8.39) and FreshDirect (8.03) comprised the top three.

“As we examined the larger, impersonal forces that are transforming retail [in a recent Newsweek story], it seemed like a good time to recognize a more personal factor in business success: the ways in which many companies nurture their relationships with consumers,” noted Nancy Cooper, the publication’s global editor-in-chief, in her introduction to the rankings. “We worked with Statista, the respected global research firm, to collect and analyze data across 141 retail categories. The compiled rankings reveal the best customer-service companies.” “Many of our ShopRite stores are family-owned and operated and have strong ties to the community,” noted Karen Meleta, VP of consumer and corporate communications for ShopRite, the banner operated by many members of the Keasbey, N.J.-based retailer cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. As a result, commitment to our customers never wanes and helps drive all our decision making at ShopRite. We thank all of the retail store teams for their passion and dedication and our customers for giving us high marks for that service. We’re honored to make Newsweek’s list for America’s Best Customer Service.”

On Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, Ahold Delhaize is No. 4, Publix is No. 5, Wakefern/ShopRite is No. 7, Amazon (as Whole Foods Market) is No. 8, Trader Joe’s is No. 10, Meijer is No. 12 and Target is No. 13.