Retailers, Take Back Your Data

The retail journey to customer-centricity is no longer news. Personalization is everywhere. Customer insights are a standard part of assortment decisions and category reviews. Nearly every retailer is sharing some level of customer data with their suppliers – and getting paid handsomely for it.

But while the practices associated with customer data may be nothing new, there’s a major shift underway in how retailers are operationalizing their customer data strategies. For two decades, the prevailing model has been to outsource customer data functions to partners that specialize in customer data analytics.

This model certainly had advantages – retailers benefited from shared infrastructure, access to top data scientists, and a deep knowledge base drawn from working with retailers around the world. But many retailers are recognizing that this model has had its downsides, too. The system in many ways created a black box for retailers – the analysis and thinking behind personalization strategies weren’t accessible to them, so they had to blindly trust the output. The model also came with a steep price tag – in the form of ongoing consulting fees and a revenue-sharing model that meant a large slice of the funds collected from suppliers didn’t end up in the retailer’s pocket.

Perhaps most important of all, retailers are realizing that understanding their customers and collaborating with their suppliers aren’t side activities or “nice to haves.” They’re the core business of retail. If you were opening a restaurant, you might hire an outside firm to do the cleaning or get an accountant to do the books. But would you outsource the cooking?

Some retailers that are making the move to take back control of their customer data build in-house solutions. While this approach can be resource-intensive, it ensures a solution that’s fully customized for their business. Others turn to off-the-shelf software solutions that are sold as a product rather than as a consulting service.

But whatever technical solution they choose, retailers that are making the use of their customer data a priority have several features in common: