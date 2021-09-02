2021 NGA Show Will Be In Person

The NGA Show, produced and managed by Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group in partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA), will now be held in person Sept. 19-21 at the recently renovated Paris Hotel and Casino, in Las Vegas.

The decision to reschedule and move the event was based on the latest COVID-19 vaccine rollout projections, in addition to the current reopening status in Nevada. The new venue will feature exhibits and education sessions located close to attendees’ hotel rooms.

“We are thrilled to be able to host the 2021 NGA Show in-person back in Las Vegas and bring the independent supermarket industry together during a time of tremendous industry growth and opportunity,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Arlington, Virginia-based NGA, which represents the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. “The safety of our attendees will continue to be our top priority. We are confident that, by employing best-in-class protocols and procedures, the 2021 NGA Show will be one of the best ever.”

“If the past 11 months have taught us anything, it’s that we must remain flexible to be successful,” said Courtney Mueller, NGA show director. “The supermarket industry has demonstrated to the nation how to safely operate while serving local communities. The NGA Show looks forward to welcoming the industry to Las Vegas to celebrate the success and vitality of the industry, while providing a platform for retailers and wholesalers to learn and also meet with suppliers and providers ready to support new industry growth. Demand has already exceeded our expectations, and we anticipate having a sold-out 2021 NGA Show.”

Registration for the show will open in May. All attendees must adhere to safety protocols and government regulations during the event.

In conjunction with the NGA Show, NGA will host its invitation-only Executive Conference Sept. 18-19 at the Paris Hotel and Casino. The event enables CEOs and their leadership teams to meet with their trading partners to explore big-picture ideas and data throughout the supply chain that will directly affect their businesses.

Other planned events are The NGA Show Extension: Virtual Edition, a new event that will provide access to unique educational content and facilitate product introductions and one-to-one meetings, scheduled to take place online Sept. 28-30, and The NGA Show Summit, slated for Dec. 1-3 in Orlando, Florida, a hosted buyer/vendor gathering that will offer the opportunity to discover customer trends and meet new vendors in a small group setting.

The 2021 show was originally scheduled for March at Caesars Forum conference center, in Las Vegas, and then postponed to May.

The NGA Show has been held for more than 30 years, connecting supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers and service providers from around the world to share innovative solutions and best practices that support and strengthen the independent supermarket channel.

Clarion Events, the U.S. division of Clarion Events UK and backed by The Blackstone Group, has offices in Trumbull, Connecticut; Kennesaw, Georgia; Boca Raton, Florida; Tacoma, Washington, and Fairlawn, New Jersey.