NGA Show, Indoor Ag-Con to Co-Locate in Vegas

The NGA Show, the trade show and conference for independent grocers, and Indoor Ag-Con, an agriculture conference and trade show for the indoor- and vertical-farming industry, will co-locate in 2021 for the first time. The events will take place May 16-18, 2021, at the new Caesars Forum Convention Center, in Las Vegas.

“The NGA Show, entering its 38th year, has established itself as the world’s premier educational and supplier resource serving the independent grocer community,” noted Courtney Muller, chief corporate development and strategy officer with Clarion Events North America, the event’s producer, with offices in Trumbull, Connecticut; Kennesaw, Georgia; Boca Raton, Florida.; Tacoma, Washington; and Fairlawn, New Jersey. “By co-locating with Indoor Ag-Con, we bring our attendees a new resource to meet consumer demand for transparent food sourcing, delivering just-picked produce year-round and, for those on the cutting edge, access to in-store growing operational resources. Ultimately, that means additional value for all of our customers and the industries overall.”

Indoor Ag-Con, which began in 2013, provides exhibitors and attendees with the latest technology and business strategies for growing crops indoors, using hydroponic, aeroponic and aquaponic techniques, welcoming growers, investors, chefs, produce buyers, academics, policymakers, industry suppliers and advocates.

“Indoor farming is an important segment that’s been on the rise for several years,” said Brian Sullivan, co-owner of Las Vegas-based Indoor Ag-Con. “The great energy and audience The NGA Show has cultivated will be key to our combined success as we work together to better serve our industries. We look forward to welcoming The NGA Show visitors and exhibitors, and we can’t wait for a successful show.”

“This is an exciting opportunity and what’s bound to be a successful industry-first event that delivers much more value to our members, customers, partners and the markets we serve,” observed Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the Arlington, Virginia-based National Grocers Association (NGA), the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry.

Attendees of the shows will have access to all exhibits, and discounts will be available for cross-over educational event attendance.

Launched more than 30 years ago, The NGA Show hosts supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers, and service providers from around the world to share solutions and best practices to support the independent supermarket channel.