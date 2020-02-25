Wrapping Up the 2020 NGA Show

Who’s buying Cub Foods from United Natural Foods Inc.?

Maybe no one.

At least that’s what Chris Testa, president of the Providence, R.I.-based wholesaler, told the Progressive Grocer team at the 2020 NGA Show, which wrapped up Tuesday in San Diego.

Since acquiring Supervalu in late 2018, UNFI has sought to concentrate on its wholesale business by divesting the retail banners picked up in the merger. With a baker’s dozen of Shoppers Food & Pharmacy stores already divested, the company is looking to offload the remaining stores, and said in October that Cub, a longtime Twin Cities mainstay grocery chain, would likely be sold off during 2020.

But the brand is a shopper favorite and its network includes a strategic automated distribution center near Minneapolis, Testa noted. “Cub is a great franchise. If we don’t sell it, that’s OK, too,” he told PG during an interview at UNFI’s NGA Show booth, though acknowledging that “it’s hard to be good at both” retailing and wholesaling. And while UNFI is actively seeking a buyer for the chain, “We don’t have to sell it,” Testa said. “We’re not going to get rid of it just to get rid of it.”

Meanwhile, UNFI will be investing time and resources into being a stronger partner for independent grocers. With standardized reporting and a united sales team presenting one face to its customers, UNFI is dedicated to helping independent operators at “building up the store, selling more within the same four walls,” Testa said.

UNFI is offering what Testa called its “deal thesis,” with easier ordering and receiving, plus cost savings by aggregating purchasing. Additionally, UNFI is offering to help indies get into new categories like natural foods and save them money by taking over certain professional services like credit card processing.

“We can take the money out of their operations beyond just the product on the truck -- a full toolbox,” Testa said.

Additionally, UNFI is starting to offer natural products through its warehouses historically dedicated to conventional products, and vice versa, to give customers easier access to a wider range of products, Testa said. And increasingly, those warehouses are going to be automated, which Testa said will “allow us to more efficiently pick slower-moving items with a higher accuracy rate.”

With net sales up but operating losses mounting in UNFI’s first quarter of 2020, Testa told PG that with the integration of Supervalu nearly complete after 14 months, he expects a smoother road ahead.

Now UNFI is “ready to start playing offense,” Testa said. “If we made a mistake, it was thinking we’d get there faster.”

Growing the Show

Reflecting on the past three days of the show, NGA President and CEO Greg Ferrara said he expected the final number of attendees to approach 3,500. Ferrara lauded the partnership with Clarion Events, which acquired an equity stake in the show two years ago, for allowing the trade group to concentrate more of its efforts on education sessions for members as well as programs like the Match program that offers guaranteed meetings between retailers and suppliers.

“They bring resources that allow us to grow the event,” Ferrara said of the show, which is moving back to Las Vegas in 2021 after two years in San Diego. “We’re intimately involved on the education side.”

Ferrara noted that hiring and training employees is his members’ most pressing issue, a challenge common to larger operators as well. He said the low unemployment rate and rising wages are putting additional pressure on independent grocers who are already challenged by intense competitive forces. Ferrara says ecommerce and the threat of Amazon are another big challenge for his members, but many independent grocers are winning “by offering what the big chains and the digital grocers can’t: a localized experience that is attractive to shoppers.”

A challenge for the trade group, Ferrara noted in an interview with the PG team, will be NGA’s legislative agenda, with lawmakers’ attention expected to be monopolized by election year activities.