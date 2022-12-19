12 Publix Leaders Receive Highest Company Honors

Twelve Publix Super Markets leaders received Publix’s highest honors, the George W. Jenkins Award and the President’s Award, at the company’s retail operations conference, which took place Thursday, Dec. 8, in Orlando, Fla. The company presented awards to one retail leader from each of its five divisions, and one support leader.

Named for Publix’s founder, the George W. Jenkins Award goes to leaders who exemplify leadership, perpetuate the company’s culture and demonstrate their commitment to the vision of “Mr. George,” as Jenkins was affectionately called by his employees.

“Mr. George made it his mission to serve associates and customers, and the communities Publix operated in,” noted Publix CEO Todd Jones. “These managers are exemplary leaders in their roles at Publix. I am proud of their contributions to making Publix a great place to work and shop.”

The 2022 recipients are as follows:

Atlanta Division: Store Manager Phil Postle, McDonough, Ga.

Charlotte Division: Store Manager Mark Taggart, Boone, N.C.

Jacksonville Division: Store Manager Steve Meyers, Port Orange, Fla.

Lakeland Division: Store Manager Jenniffer Kras, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Miami Division: Store Manager Philip Wearsch, Merritt Island, Fla.

Support: Business Development Director of Produce Curt Epperson

The President’s Award recognizes one district manager from each division and one support manager who are committed to perpetuating diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Additionally, recipients serve as role models to others by demonstrating exemplary leadership.

“One of the great things about Publix is our promote-from-within culture,” said Publix President Kevin Murphy. “These managers are dedicated to equipping the next generation of Publix leaders with the values our company embodies. I am thankful for their continued efforts to prepare our associates for the opportunities available as we continue to grow the Publix family.”

The 2022 recipients are as follows:

Atlanta Division: District Manager Allie Holberg

Charlotte Division: District Manager Dawne Steinbach

Jacksonville Division: District Manager Nicolla Binford

Lakeland Division: District Manager Julian Agollari

Miami Division: District Manager Kris Crapo

Support: Manager of Warehousing Operations, Deerfield Beach Caven Morgan

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.