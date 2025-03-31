Zucker’s Bagels & Smoked Fish has introduced its first retail product: Par Baked Frozen Bagels. The popular New York City chain of bagel shops is bringing its iconic bagels to homes as a ready-to-bake experience, enabling consumers to finish the partly baked Plain, Sesame or Everything bagels in their own kitchens. Zucker’s old-school baking process begins with the chains’ famous bagel recipe: Using unbromated, unbleached flours; New York City water; and a hint of pure malt syrup, the company’s expert bagel bakers kettle-boil, generously seed and parbake bagels in rotating ovens, starting on burlap-covered boards and then flipping the bagels onto stone slabs. The bagels are then frozen to lock in their freshness. Home cooks need only refresh the frozen bagels with water and then finish baking them in an oven or air fryer for nine to 14 minutes. This results in a bagel that’s golden-brown on the outside, with a dense, chewy inside. Zucker’s Par Baked Bagels are sold by the 4-pack with a suggested retail price of $7.99 for any flavor. A portion of sales will benefit The Bowery Mission, with the goal of ending hunger in New York City.