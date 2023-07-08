Ziploc Stay Open Design Bags

Top storage bag brand Ziploc has now introduced Ziploc Storage and Freezer Bags with an innovative stay-open design. The BPA-free plastic bags feature a cuffed opening and patented cross-hatch bottom which help keep them upright and open, making them easy to fill – which the brand notes is “almost like having an extra pair of hands in the kitchen to help you out.” The microwave-safe product is also easy to open and close, thanks to Ziploc’s Grip n’ Seal technology and easy-open tabs designed to help to lock in freshness. Depending on the retailer and count, the bags are available for a suggested retail price range of $5-$15. Ziploc is a brand of SC Johnson.