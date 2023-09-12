Zevia Names New Chief Marketing Officer

Zevia PBC, which offers a portfolio of zero sugar beverages made with plant-based ingredients, has appointed a new head of marketing. Kirsten Suarez is taking on the role of chief marketing officer and will guide the brand through its brand refresh and pursue growth strategies in the liquid refreshment space.

The 20-year marketing veteran joins Zevia from Swedish better-for-you snacks and treats company N!CK's, where she served as CMO. Her background also includes a role as marketing director for Taco Bell, where she developed and managed multi-company partnerships and oversaw product innovations, and a decade-long tenure at Procter & Gamble, where she held progressive roles of responsibility in the marketing function. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami and an MBA in marketing strategy from Emory University.

At Zevia, Suarez reports to President and CEO Amy Taylor. “Kirsten is an outstanding addition to our leadership team,” Taylor said. “We are excited to have her onboard to spearhead an expanded role for marketing as part of our brand refresh and growth strategy. She brings an entrepreneurial mindset along with a proven track record of success driving revenue growth and profitability through brand-building, portfolio management and great consumer marketing. Kirsten also has a deep understanding of the Zevia customer, better-for-you foods and mainstream CPG and is equally passionate about our mission.”

Suarez said she is looking forward to spearheading marketing efforts at a dynamic period. “The Zevia brand has strong momentum and even greater potential, and I’m thrilled to be joining the Company at such an exciting time. I look forward to working alongside such a talented team driven by a mission focused on improving the health of the individuals and communities we touch,” she remarked.

This is the latest executive change at the Los Angeles-based Zevia. In August, the company announced that Florence Neubauer, SVP of financial planning and analysis, took on the job of interim CFO following the departure of Denise Beckles. Neubauer’s experience includes roles PepsiCo, Assouline Publishing, Pernod Ricard and Honeywell. Also in August, Bill Williamson was tapped to lead supply chain initiatives as SVP of operations and chief supply chain officer, coming to Zevia from Monster Energy.