Zatarain’s Garden District Kitchen Rice Mixes

Ready in just 10 minutes and packed with at least 9 grams of plant-based protein and 11 grams of fiber per serving, Zatarain’s Garden District Kitchen line of brown-rice-and-bean mixes comes in five gluten-free flavors that contain no artificial flavors, no colors from artificial sources and no added MSG. Inspired by the international influences that have shaped New Orleans cuisine, among them French, Spanish, Italian, and Latin flavors, the varieties are Roasted Garlic Adobo Brown Rice with Black Beans, Parmesan Garlic Brown Rice with White Beans, Salsa Verde Brown Rice with Red Beans, Spanish Style Brown Rice with Bell Peppers and White Beans, and Lemon Butter and Herb Brown Rice with White Beans. The McCormick & Co. brand’s latest mixes can be used as easy side dishes, or starters for main courses with added veggies and protein. A 5.7-ounce box retails for a suggested $2.49.