In response to rising demand, Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is expanding its product line with a Blackened Seasoned Chicken flavor, inspired by the classic Louisiana Cajun dish Blackened Chicken. This latest flavor joins the brand’s Andouille and Cajun smoked sausage varieties, with distribution through select grocery stores across the United States. Seasoned with such spices as paprika, black and red pepper, oregano and thyme, Zatarain’s sausages are the perfect accompaniment for famous New Orleans dishes like jambalaya, red beans and rice, and gumbo, as well as ideal for pairing with Zatarain’s rice mixes or on their own. Zatarain’s Blackened Seasoned Chicken Smoked Sausage features 100 percent antibiotic-free chicken, and also contains no artificial colors or flavors, no by-products, no MSG and no gluten. The suggested retail price is around $5 per 14-ounce package. Zatarain’s is a brand of McCormick.