Z0cal Frozen Dessert

The brainchild of an award-winning food scientist, Z0cal has created a premier line of better-for-you frozen treats, including what it says are the first-ever zero-calorie sorbet bars and popsicles. The company uses high-quality ingredients such as whole milk, real fruit and the rare sugar allulose to create no- or ultra-low-calorie products that contain no sucrose or sugar alcohols, no fat and no cholesterol while providing a good source of vitamins C and E. Featuring just 1 gram net carb per serving, the sorbet bars come in Strawberry Lemonade, Blueberry Acai, Orange Cremesicle and Passion Fruit flavors. A jar of five individually wrapped bars retails for a suggested $5.99. The popsicle line consists of all-natural Cherry Hibiscus, Lemonade, Fruit Punch, Orange, Strawberry Guava Lemonade and Passion Fruit flavors, with a suggested retail price of $6.49 per 5-count box. Z0cal also makes ultra-low-calorie ice cream that’s available in Cotton Candy, Key-Lime Pit, Burnt Caramel, Cookies and Cream, Banana Cream, Mint Chip, Strawberry, and Vanilla Bean varieties. An entire pint contains from 60 to 80 calories, and retails for a suggested $6.49.