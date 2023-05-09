Yaza, a company whose mission is to introduce traditional labneh into American homes, has officially launched with three flavors. Typically found in Mediterranean diets, tangy labneh is made from fresh milk that’s strained until it attains a smoothness suitable for dipping and spreading. Yaza uses only natural, whole ingredients, resulting in a naturally low-fat, high-protein product that’s free from preservatives or added sugars. Along with plain labneh, the brand offers two unique blends, Za’atar & Olive Oil and Spicy Chili, with more to come. The product’s versatile flavor makes it a suitable substitute for cream cheese, sour cream, Greek yogurt or dips like hummus. Made at a creamery in the Catskill Mountains using the freshest milk from local dairy farms in upstate New York, along with salt, Yaza Labneh is rich in probiotics that can help to improve digestive and immune health. A 12-ounce container of plain labneh retails for a suggested $5.99, while the flavored varieties have a suggested retail price of $6.49 per 12-ounce container.